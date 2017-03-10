Air Europa flies Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Air Europa will include a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the newest planes in the world, to cover the Madrid-Havana route, announced in the Cuban Ministry of Tourism.



The aircraft, that arrived in Havana this Wednesday and will fly on daily basis, carries 296 passengers, 22 of them in executive class, according to a MINTUR press release.

This step (including a top aircraft to the fleet that flies to Cuba) shows that Air Europa gives high priority to the Caribbean nation and also that the country has the infrastructure to accommodate the latest technologies to give more comfort to travelers, reads the release

This is an important event not only for aviation, but for Cuban tourism since it shows a favorable environment for the foreign investment and businesses in the island, it continues.

MINTUR notes that Spain is one of the largest source markets for Cuba in tourism, with 153 thousand travelers in 2016 from that country, a spike of 43 percent compared to the year before