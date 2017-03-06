Cuba receives its first million visitors in 2017

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) By March 4th Cuba had already received a million tourists, seven days ahead to last year, according to a report released in Havana by the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR)

The release states that North America leads as the source market for tourists to Cuba, followed by Europe with its traditional main countries in this aspect: Germany, Italy, France, the UK and Spain. MINTUR also said that Latin American markets are growing steadily.

Cuba expects to receive over 4.2 million visitors in 2017, 164 thousand more than in 2016 when tourism grew 14.5 percent.

According to official data Cuba has 66,547 hotel rooms, and in 2017 it expects to have 4 thousand more, mainly in Havana city, Varadero, Trinidad, Holguin and the northern keys. By 2020 Cuba will have some 20 thousand more hotel rooms.