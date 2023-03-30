Havana to host international meeting of economists





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) On November 14 to 17, Havana will host the 14th International Meeting of Economists on Globalization and Development Problems, intended to cast a critical look at the trends of the world economy.



According to Oscar Luis Hung Pentón, president of the Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants (ANEC), co-organizer together with the Association of Latin American and Caribbean Economists (AEALC), the event will gather academics, researchers and professionals from the fields of economics and social sciences, who will review development prospects based on sustainability and social inclusion.



Among the topics to be discussed are geopolitical transition, the crisis of multilateralism, the contradictions between the great powers, the changes in the globalization process and in the international trade of goods and services, and social inclusion in times of structural crisis.



AEALC honorary presiden Esther Aguilera Morató recalled that the International Meeting of Economists on Globalization and Development Problems was promoted by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, who encouraged the event to welcome different currents of economic thought.