Cuban education closes 2022 with a return to classes and major achievements





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) For thousands of Cuban children, adolescents and young people, 2022 meant the return to the classroom and the resumption of education at all levels, after two years in which the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the normal development of teaching activities.

Since November 2021, the school year resumed in general education, after more than 90 % of the students received the complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule.



This year there was favorable teacher coverage, and more than 8,000 new professionals joined the number of teachers at different levels of education, after the graduation of 6,695 from pedagogical schools and 1,800 from higher education.



The entrance exams for higher education took place on November 15, 18 and 22, and 103,000 eight vacancies were granted, over 3,000 compared to the previous year.



According to statements made by Ena Elsa Velasquez Cobiella, Minister of Education ( MINED), this school year will be the last in which curricular adaptations will be applied, and from the 2023-2024 school year, the regular school calendar will be applied, which begins in September.



Higher education also showed an active performance, especially in the establishment of relations with other institutions, the signing of international agreements and the strengthening of the university-industry link as a way of contributing to the country's development.



To this end, it was the ideal setting for the 13th edition of the International University Congress 2022, which from February 7 to 11 hosted a representation of 170 countries in a debate on the importance of inclusion in education and guarantees of access, the need for innovation in teaching methods, and the quality of higher education in this new five-year period.



Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, head of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym), stated that the event helped to strengthen the dialogue between academic institutions from almost all regions of the world, and dozens of bilateral agreements were signed with several nations, such as Romania, Panama, Mexico, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.



Also from October 25 to November 10, the ELT Road Show 2022 took place, an initiative of the British Council to resume face-to-face training for English language teachers in Cuba.



This event is another example of the collaboration ties established between the Ministry of Education and the MES with international associations, which will directly benefit teachers and professors during the next three years.



Many of the country's universities are leading these projects and actively participating in strategic national development programs, such as food security and sovereignty or energy transformation, which demonstrates the constant interest of academia in contributing to the country's progress and involving new generations in impact tasks as part of their academic and professional development.



