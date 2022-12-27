Cuba to host conference on African-American culture





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) With the slogan "Connected to our roots; growing together", Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba) will host for the 21st time the International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture, which aims to create a space for debate on the imprint of the so-called black continent.



Camilo Sigas, communications specialist at the Fernando Ortiz African Cultural Center, told the Cuban News Agency that the meeting will take place April 12-16 next year and will be open to specialists, scholars and those interested in these issues.



He said that the event will analyze the African presence and influence in the Caribbean and Cuban culture, race, identity, history, ethnology and religion, among others.



Sigas highlighted the 3rd Medicine and Culture Symposium, a space dedicated to the relations between medical and social sciences, based on Cuba's internationalist practice and that of other health organizations that also establish intercultural contacts in this way.



The event is sponsored by the Romulo Lachatanere Chair of Afro-Caribbean Studies, the Provincial Directorate of Culture and the University of Oriente.

