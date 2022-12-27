Diaz-Canel congratulates iconic Cuban troubadour on his birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, congratulated troubadour Amaury Perez Vidal today on his 69th birthday.



Our congratulations to our friend, poet and troubadour, said the president on Twitter.



On the same social network, the head of state shared a publication by Abel Prieto, president of Casa de la Americas, recognizing the artistic career of the musician, poet and novelist born in Havana in 1953.



Amaury remains an eternal adolescent, naughty, legitimate heir of Lezama's Angel de la Jiribilla, Prieto stated in his message.



The Artex Cultural Society for Artistic and Literary Promotions, also highlighted the singer-songwriter's qualities and sent him congratulations on behalf of the entire Artex collective.



Amaury Perez Vidal is a composer, poet, guitarist and singer, founding member of the Nueva Trova Movement who began his artistic career in 1972 and is considered one of the most important Cuban composers of the second half of the 20th century.