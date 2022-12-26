Call for impact film lab entries is now open





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Applications for the laboratory Del cine a la acción (From cinema to action), to be held on March 22-26, 2023 within the framework of the Cartagena International Film Festival (FICCI), are open until January 9 to all Latin American countries.



Organized by DOC:CO LABS, Del cine… seeks to support projects focused on taking cinema beyond the screen to make a real impact on society with a view to promoting reflection across the global south, in the understanding that the Latin American and Caribbean context is different from the European or the North American in terms of creation and distribution.



The intention is to start by strengthening a group in Colombia with participants from Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Africa, India and other countries with the LABS of 2021 and 2022 and provide regional spaces for exchange and reflection, as well as for future work, DOC:CO LABS director Marcela Lizcano pointed out.



