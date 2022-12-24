Cuba to award important literary prize next April





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy prime minister, stressed today that the Casa de las Americas awards will be presented in April 2023, coinciding with the anniversary of this institution, where Latin American identity and culture continue to be defended.



The Casa de las Americas Prize is awarded annually by the Casa de las Americas in Havana in the categories of poetry, short stories, novels, plays, essays, testimonies, literature for children and young people, Caribbean literature (English and French-speaking), Brazilian literature and indigenous literature.



Casa de las Americas was created on April 28, 1959, by Law 299 of the Revolutionary Government, and was conceived as a space for meeting and dialogue in a climate of renovating ideas, to promote exchange with institutions and people from all over the world.



Currently presided over by storyteller and essayist Abel Prieto, this cultural institution promotes, researches, sponsors, awards and publishes the work of writers, artists, musicians, theater artists and scholars of literature, arts and social sciences of the continent.