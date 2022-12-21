31st edition of Havana Book Fair to sell over 4 million copies





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) The 31st edition of the Havana International Book Fair will sell 4,200,000 printed books and 4,200 titles, organizers said today at a press conference.



In the presence of Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, president of the Cuban Book Institute, and José Noé Ríos, Colombian ambassador to Cuba, those present were told that the cultural event will be held from February 9 to 19 in Havana, with the main venues being the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress and the Havana Historical Center, and Colombia as guest country.



The country has arranged the logistics to make the program an event for the whole family, so in addition to the main venues, it will have a prominent presence in the Casa de las Americas, the Writers and Artists Association of Cuba, the Jose Marti National Library, the Dulce Maria Loynaz Cultural Center, the Vicente Revuelta Center, the Cuba Pavilion, the Finca de los Monos Technological Palace, among others, he said.



The fair will have as its theme inclusive reading, will address the cultural impact of new formats for reading that currently represent a publishing revolution, and will pay tribute to the centenaries of Fina Garcia Marruz and Antonio Nuñez Jimenez .