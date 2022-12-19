University students attend anti-imperialist music concert





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The 300 delegates to the currently ongoing 10th Congress of the Federation of University Students (FEU) participated in an anti-imperialist concert in this city offered by the duet Vida, singers Cristoffer Simpson and Nelson Valdés and the band Moncada, whose performance was enjoyed by more than 130,000 higher education students from all over Cuba.



In a speech on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Organization of Students, FEU secretary of international relations Miguel Angel Machado Rojas said that Simón Bolívar’s emancipatory ideas and José Martí’s principle of unity live on in Cuban youth, whom he urged to rise to the occasion to build together the future we want and prove that the new generations raise hopes of another possible America.



December 19 marks the beginning of work in commissions in charge of discussing topics such as FEU’s organic operation, political-ideological work, teaching and research, university extension, communication and international relations.













