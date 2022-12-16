Cuba to hold workshop on Afro-American socio-cultural anthropology





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) The 27th Scientific Workshop on Afro-American Social and Cultural Anthropology, intended to address ways of protecting the African intangible and tangible cultural heritage in Cuba and the Caribbean, will be held on January 4 to 7, 2023, in Havana’s Historic Center of Havana.



Designed to promote academic debates among Cuban specialists, scholars from Spain and Argentina and members of the African diplomatic corps in Cuba, the event will pay tribute to the late writer, ethnologist and folklorist Rogelio Martinez Furé and commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Casa de Africa Museum of the Office of the Historian of the City.



The program includes the traditional celebration of the Afro-Cuban Council of the Day of the Three Kings on January 6 with performances and ceremonies to worship African deities, as well as sessions at Casa de Africa to discuss religious freedom in Cuba attended, among other experts, by UNESCO regional office director Anne Lemaistre.



