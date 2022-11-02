Photo exhibition celebrates Cuba-Turkey ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) A photo and documentary exhibition opened at Havana’s Jose Marti National Library on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Turkey.



Vehbi Esgel Etensel, Turkish ambassador to Cuba, praised the importance of the exhibition and confirmed his nation’s willingness to boost trade and cooperation between both nations, whereas Umit Naci Yorulmaz, vice president of the Turkish Agency for Cooperation and Coordination, remarked that her institution, which is currently implementing more than 30,000 projects around the world, is promoting actions together with the Ministry of Public Health to help fix the damage that Hurricane Ian caused in western Cuba.



Representatives of both countries recalled the visit of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro to Turkey to attend the 2nd United Nations Conference on Human Settlements (Habitat II), held in Istanbul in 1996.



Organized by the Turkish Embassy and the Center for Documentary Management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the exhibition showcases the most important moments of seven decades of diplomatic relations.