Havana Hosts Belgian Culture Season





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) Havana is hosting the Belgian Culture Season with concerts, movies, tours of Belgium-related sites and other initiatives up to November 15.



The event marks the 120th year of diplomatic and cultural relations between Cuban and Belgium, said Jean-Jacques Bastien, Belgian ambassador to Cuba during a press conference on Tuesday at Havana’s Center for the Interpretation of Cuba-European Relations.



The ambassador stressed the presence here of Belgian moviemakers Philippe de Pierpont, Pierre Gordower and Henry Disotuar, whose films will be screened during the season. The three moviemakers will also speak about their work with Art professors and students, said the diplomat.



A significant moment in the season will include a concert to pay tribute to composer Toots Thieleman at the Plaza Vieja in Old Havana, which will turn into the Belgian Plaza with the interpretations of Steven de Bruyn Jasper hautekiet, Didier Laloy and Cuban artist Janio Abreu.



The occasion will host the exhibit “The Tour of Belgium” in comics, which are crucial cultural elements for the Belgian people.



The Belgian Culture Season will also visit the western Matanzas city at the Jose White theater with a concert by Didier Laloy and soloists with the Matanzas Symphonic Orchestra.