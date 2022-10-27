Fotonoviembre will gather creators from Europe, America and the Caribbean





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) For the first time with an international character, the Fotonoviembre conference and colloquium, to be held on November 9 to 30, will gather in this city some thirty creators representing seven European, American and Caribbean nations.



Fotonoviembre’s program will include outstanding milestones such as a lecture by the renowned Cuban photographer Raul Cañibano, as well as works by artists from Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, Chile and Cuba.



The event will also feature exhibitions and panels in venues like the local Art Museum, artisan associations and art schools, among other institutions.