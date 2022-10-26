A cultural medley of nations in Ibero-American parade





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Ibero-America’s typical multicultural colorfulness returned to the streets of this city in eastern Cuba in the traditional parade that highlights roots and traditions and brings countries together.



It’s the 28th Ibero-American Culture Festival and its celebrations, which include a parade of foreign participants, historical characters and cultural companies, as well as dances, plays and performances in the hands of theater troupes and figures such as the Rondalla Magisterial Quintet also came from Mexico and U.S. trumpet player Leon Quincy.



This year the Festival is dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the encounter of the two cultures, the 100th anniversary of the Concert Band and the 30th anniversary of the contemporary dance company Codanza.