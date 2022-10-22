Cuba Denounces Non-Conventional Warfare against its Culture Sector





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban Culture minister Alpidio Alonso denounced ongoing defamatory campaigns by the US government against the island aimed at unleashing a non-conventional warfare against the Cuban arts sector.



In statements to Cubadebate.cu and on the occasion of Cuban Culture Day held on Thursday, the minister said the US is funneling huge funds for subversion in Cuba, including a boycott of events and artists so that they quite their participation in artistic events on the island.



Alonso denounced the existence an online platform to attack any intellectuals who favor the socialist project or are in contact with local cultural institutions. He also referred to funs destined to buy writers and journalist’s opinions in Cuba so that they write in publications with hyper-critical stances against the Cuban revolution.



Alpidio Alonso also stressed the strength of the Cuban artists’ creative works, diversity and significant work by the young generations. He also referred to the thousands of artists who have contributed donations to the recovery of western provinces hard hit by hurricane Ian and the open and transparent dialog between Cuban artists and cultural organizations.



“There is a lot of work to be done; we have made regrettable mistakes, but this fact cannot lead us to deny the work which is in our eyes: in Cuba, Revolution and culture are inseparable,” he concluded.