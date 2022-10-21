Cubans Mark National Culture Day





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) Cuba culture is always where most needed as sword and shield of the Cuban nation, said President Miguel Diaz-Canel referring to celebrations on Thursday for Cuban Culture Day.



On his Twitter account, the head of state expressed his confidence that the country will overcome current difficulties as history tells and as confirmed by the present times of the nation.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero recalled that on this date the Cuban anthem was sung for the first time in the Eastern city of Bayamo. On his Twitter account, he also recalled Fidel Castro’s statement that Revolution stands for more culture and more art.



Other statements related to Cuban Culture Day were issued by Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales Ojeda and by vice-president Salvador Valdes.



Also on Twitter other Cuban authorities, executives from local organizations congratulated the Cuban people on the occasion.



Every October 20 Cuban celebrate Cuban Culture Day, marking the birth of Cuban identity since that day back in 1868, Bayamo citizens sang for the first time the notes of the Cuban national anthem “La Bayamesa.”