Diaz-Canel mourns death of important Cuban artist





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Party's Central Committee and president of the country, said today that the death of visual artist Juan Moreira, at 83, leaves a painful gap in the visual arts field and in those who admire his work.



On Twitter, the president also highlighted Moreira's educational work and his love for Cuba, and sent condolences to his family and friends.



On Monday night, the Ministry of Culture informed about the sudden death of Juan Moreira (1938-2022), in a text that highlighted his loyalty to the Nation, his nobility of spirit, his values as a draftsman and painter, the paternal and family substance exercised.



He was awarded the Distinction for National Culture, and his career highlights his work as illustrator of editions of Don Quixote de la Mancha, his participation in the murals of the Habana Libre Hotel and the building where the Prensa Latina news agency was founded, his portraits of heroes and friends, as well as his erotic art.



He was also a professor of drawing at the San Alejandro Professional School of Plastic Arts, and in his career he has had some twenty personal exhibitions and dozens of group shows, with pieces that remain in prestigious collections in Cuba and around the world.