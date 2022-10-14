Third Zona Quinta Festival is about to start





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) On the occasion of World Food Day, the 3rd Zona Quinta Festival will be held on October 15 and 16 in its usual venue at the botanical garden of Havana’s Quinta de los Molinos.



Zona Quinta’s program will feature an expo sale of goods and services of enterprises engaged in environmental sustainability, sustainable food and nutrition education activities, which will participate together with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s office in Cuba, as well as book launchings, an exhibition of organic food-producing farms, a veterinary care area and activities with children and teenagers.



The festival will embrace FAO’s “Leave No One Behind” theme, a wake-up call issued to raise awareness of the problems facing food security as a consequence of COVID-19 and the world’s current environmental, political and economic problems.