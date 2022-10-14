Cuba announces International Arts and Crafts Fair Iberoarte 2022





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) With more than 70 participants from 11 countries, the province of Holguín will host the International Arts and Crafts Fair Iberoarte 2022 on November 4 to 20, sponsored by the local chapter of the Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets (FCBC).



With Peru as its special guest, Iberoarte 2022 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of a conference born from the Ibero-American Culture Festival. Its program features business rounds, fashion shows, children’s activities, concerts and stage performances.



Most of the exhibitors will come from Peru—including Virgilio Oré Chávez, who has been a regular since day one—but artists from Guatemala, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Spain and Chile will also participate, as well as first-timers such as the Dominican Republic, Russia and Holland.