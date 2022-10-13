Cubans Artists Auction Works to Help Recovery from Ian





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) An exhibit and auction of works of art donated by Cuban artists was launched in Mexico City on Tuesday to collect funds aimed at supporting the recovery of Cuban western territories, hard hit by the recent passage of hurricane Ian.



The auction, underway at the Club de Industriales at the JW Marriot Hotel, has been sponsored by the Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets and the Mexico-Cuba Entrepreneurial Committee, according to PL news agency.



Event coordinator Daniela Aguila is a young Cuban artist with several prizes at international exhibits; her works are on display as part of the outstanding art collection of Luciano Mendez Sanchez, and have been exhibited at Spain’s Salamanca DA2 Museum and at the Vigo de Galicia Foundation.



On September 27, hurricane Ian battered Cuba’s western region as a category 3 storm inflicting the huge damage particularly in the westernmost province of Pinar del Rio.