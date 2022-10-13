Havana Hosts International Forum on Native Cultures of The Americas





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) The fifth International Colloquium of Studies on Native Cultures of The Americas opened doors at Havana’s Casa de Las Americas cultural institution.



The forum runs till October 14 focusing on the theme, “Indigenous People: memory, communication and language,” according to the institution’s website.



Participants will address issues relevant to the current economic, political, social and cultural realities of indigenous populations in The Americas, as well as their reaction against eviction and oblivion of their worldviews.



They will also discuss ways of bringing together indigenous people with strategies of communication, artistic creation, activism and leadership.



Book launches, presentations, documentary films, key-note lectures and panels will be part of the forum, which takes place in the context of actions relevant to the International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2032 as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly to guarantee native people their rights to preserve, revitalize and promote their languages.