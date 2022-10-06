Cuban student, youngest author to win Loewe Poetry Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuban Reiniel Perez, 23, won the Loewe International Poetry Prize 2022 for his book Las silabas y el cuerpo(The Syllables and the Body), becoming the youngest author to receive this award in its 35th edition.



Perez is a fourth-year English Language student in the province of Villa Clara (central Cuba), and stood out with his work among 1,976 participants from 38 countries.



The jury highlighted that Las silabas y el cuerpo is a great love book brilliantly written.



It is surprising for the unity of its ten long movements, maintained in tone, a type of verse and a temperature of language admirable, they stressed in a statement.



Reiniel Perez, who in March 2023 will travel to Madrid to receive his award, told Prensa Latina that his book is an erotic poem about love and deals with the complexity of language and the connection that exists between the body and the word through poetic language.



The Loewe Foundation International Poetry Prize in Spain has been awarded annually since 1988, and is considered one of the most prestigious.