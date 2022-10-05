Cuba to host International Ballet Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Tickets for the 27th Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival of Havana, which will be held in the Avellaneda and Covarrubias halls of the National Theater, in this capital, will go on sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 5.



The Festival to be held October 20 to November 13 will feature performances by leading figures, invited foreign ensembles, and as host, the National Ballet of Cuba, Cultural Heritage of the Nation since June 2018.



Among the main attractions to be included in its programming is a series of five performances of Giselle, starring Cuban and foreign stars.



The Compañía Nacional de Danza de España( Spain's National Dance Company) will also offer three performances of Carmen, based on the award-winning choreography by Swedish choreographer Johann Inger, while the Buenos Aires Ballet will offer two programs from its varied repertoire.

The outstanding Cuban groups Acosta Danza, Malpaso and Micompañia will also perform.