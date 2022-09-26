Popular and much loved Cuban actress dies at 84





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The popular Cuban actress Aurora Basnuevo, National Humor Award (2004) and National Radio Award (2009), died today in Havana at the age of 84.



This was announced today by the National Council of Performing Arts, in a text that highlights Basnuevo's charisma and her capacity to assume both humorous and dramatic roles, in such media as radio, theater, cinema and television.



Born in 1938 in the province of Matanzas, Aurora moved very young to Havana with her family, and after graduating as a teacher, since 1957 she turned to art, until she became a professional in the early 60s.



In Cuban television she participated in adventure programs and comedy shows, and among her work in the movies are the films El encuentro(The Meeting), Vals de la Habana Vieja(Old Havana Waltz), Cuarteto de La Habana(Havana Quartet), Salsa, Havana Blues and Adela.



Her characterizations earned her the epithet of La Mulatisima, and her character is already part of our collective imagination for her grace, her sayings and her wit of unquestionable Cuban wit, according to the release of the National Council of the Performing Arts.



She received the National Humor Award in 2004, the National Radio Award in 2009, the Tropical Gypsy Distinction, the ACTUAR Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, as well as the Replica of the Machete of Maximo Gomez and the medal for the 100th anniversary of the Cuban Radio.