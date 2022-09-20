Central Cuba will host 7th Hispano-American Writers meeting





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Sep 19 (ACN) On September 22 to 25, the province of Villa Clara will host the 7th Meeting of Hispano-American Writers, dedicated this time to the genre of narrative and to be attended by a large number of foreign guests from Venezuela, Colombia and Chile.



The event includes readings, book presentations and presentations of publishing catalogs and literary journals, according to Elizabeth Casanova Castillo, writer and head of the literature section of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) in the province, as well as topics related to the interaction of literature with artistic expressions such as music and dance.



The Sed de Belleza (Thirst for Beauty) prize will be awarded for children's and young people's narrative, whereas the Casa Seoane scholarship will be granted to one of the young writers who compete with unpublished books of poetry and fiction.