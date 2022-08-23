Cuban President congratulates artists and writers on anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz- Canel sent on Monday congratulations to the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac) on the 61st anniversary of its founding.



The Cuban leader in his Twitter account acknowledged that Cuban artists and creators are at the forefront to reject and combat those who threaten cultural spaces through the most sophisticated channels of these times.



"A greeting from a comrade of battles, to the @UNEAC_online on its 61st anniversary. Artists and creators go to the forefront against the colonizing wave that threatens to invade all cultural spaces through the most sophisticated channels. #CubaEsCultura."



Last July 8, at the closing of the National Council of Uneac in this capital, Díaz-Canel stressed the value of culture, even when resources and production capacities turn out to be limited at present.



"A proud truth has been with us since 1868: our artistic and cultural vanguard is distinguished for having always fought a long and deep battle against cultural colonization, but no one is in a position to affirm that there is an absolute understanding of the seriousness of the phenomenon by all those who carry out some kind of work linked to culture," he said.



"Uneac's historical selectivity has been a purifying filter of rejection to uncritical, banal and impoverishing cultural consumption; but closing the doors to it is not enough, it is necessary to create, show, viralize, as they say now, the genuine and powerful Cuban and also universal culture, in all fields, to win the fight against mediocrity," he added.