Esteban Lazo congratulates Union of Writers and Artists Association on anniversary of its foundation





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), sent his congratulations today to the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists ( UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) on the 61st anniversary of its founding.



The Cuban Parliament's Twitter highlighted the importance of the organization as the country's artistic and literary vanguard in its defense of cultural diversity and the principles of the Revolution.



UNEAC was founded on August 22, 1961 by National Poet Nicolas Guillen with the aim of encouraging, protecting and defending the artistic creation of the Cuban nation, as well as contributing to the preservation and diffusion of the intellectual and artistic values of the Cuban people and the most representative of the cultures of the people of the world.



This anniversary comes in the year that marked the 120th anniversary of Guillen's birth, on July 10, accompanied by a wide range of activities in several provinces to preserve his artistic legacy and the national identity he transmitted to the organization.