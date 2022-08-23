Cuba marks centenary of the Cuban radio station





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party and president of the country, congratulated today the producers and listeners of the Cuban radio, on the occasion of its centenary.



In the congratulatory message, made on Twitter , the head of state highlighted the Cuban identity that distinguishes this means of communication.



Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, on the same social network, recalled the date, and also congratulated the media professionals.



For his part, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of its ideological department, highlighted the relevant support of radio broadcasters to the soul of the nation.





On August 22, 1922, Luis Casas Romero made the first radio broadcast in the country through Station 2LC, in Havana.

Due to the date, the National Radio Award 2022 will be given to Ramon Espigul, from Radio Rebelde and Abel Falcon from CMHW.



According to experts, the true value of this means of communication lies in the way it contributes to enriching the country's culture, reflecting the daily life and making it richer.