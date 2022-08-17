International cultural festival to close summer season in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The 2nd edition of the Havana Mambo Festival, International Convention "music, dances and popular traditions", will be held in Havana August 24-28, after the change of date due to the recent events at the supertanker base in Matanzas.



According to a press release, the event will keep its main stage at the emblematic Salon Rosado of La Tropical, and will open that space with two days of Casineando en la Tropical, a rueda de casino contest where dancers will compete to the beat of relevant Cuban groups.



For the closing date, Sunday 28, plans are underway to support the casinero movement in the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with the aim of breaking the Guinness record with music and dances.



The festival has also rescheduled its thinking spaces at the Meliá Habana Hotel with the presence of musicologists, researchers, creators, journalists and project leaders, to develop lectures, panels and practical classes.



Habana Mambo Festival, under the direction of musician Arnaldo Rodriguez, promises to become an excellent option to complement the cultural and recreational closing of the Cuban capital.