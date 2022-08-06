Cuba and Serbia sign cultural cooperation agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban minister of culture Alpidio Alonso and Serbian minister of foreign affairs Nikola Selakovic signed today cooperation agreements in the cultural field, especially in museology, archeology, restoration and conservation of heritage, which will strengthen relations between the two countries.



The document signed promotes direct collaboration and the exchange of works and experts in theater, music, dance, cinematography, visual arts, libraries and museums, as well as information and materials.



The agreement establishes contacts between specialized centers and experiences in the digitalization scenario and promotes the realization of traditional and contemporary art exhibitions.



Both bodies will encourage the participation of groups, professors and musicologists in international meetings or other opportunities of interest to both countries and the diffusion of news on major festivals and events, in addition to direct cooperation between the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba.



The interaction of theater and dance groups, dancers, choreographers, specialized publications and the national theaters of Belgrade and Havana, will be other points to work under the agreement.