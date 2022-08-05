A Book about Fidel Castro on his 96th Birthday





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) The launching of the book “Fidel and the Revolution” by researcher Alberto Prieto Rozos opened commemorations for the 96th birthday of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution to be marked August 13th.



The literary work comes on time to offer the new generations of Cubans a comprehensive look at who all Cubans call “Commander in Chief,” said Rene Gonzalez Barrios, director of the Havana-based Fidel Castro Center.



The book launch, which was the second of its kind, was attended by historians, professors and other intellectuals. The book pictures Fidel as a historic reference in the construction of a new homeland in the face of imperialist threats and aggressions.



The author expressed his gratefulness for the opportunity to homage Fidel Castro and said that the reality of contemporary world would be quite different without the genius of Fidel’s strategic thinking.



Author and researcher Alberto Prieto has made significant contribution to contemporary continental histography, for which he was granted the National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences 2019, and the National History Prize 2020.