Cuba and Serbia Sign Cultural Cooperation Program





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuban Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso and Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic signed a cooperation program in the culture sector to boost bilateral links between both countries’ cultural organizations.



The Cuban official briefed the Serbian visitor and his delegation about the role of local cultural entities and about artistic teaching, which he called an achievement of the Revolution.



Although Cuba lacks natural resources it has a rich cultural production which has backed the country’s emancipation and independence process, Alonso said and added that the program approved contains accords aimed at developing traditional friendly relations between the peoples of Serbia and Cuba.



He also stressed the commitment of the two sides to further exchange of art works and experiences in different artistic expressions, including archeology and restoration, conservation of the cultural heritage.



Cuba and Serbia share joined projects in culture, tourism and sports. The two nations will mark the 120 year of bilateral diplomatic relations on November 4.