Spanish erotic cinema retrospective to open in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Six short fiction films make up the retrospective of animation materials to be screened at the 16th International Film Festival of Gibara (FICGibara), the Spanish La Boca Erotica, an important European event that promotes sexuality as a muse in the work of art.



Couple love, gender violence, eroticism, fantasies and mythologies are some of the central themes of the exhibition, which includes Hipotatamy, by Piotr Dumala (Poland); Dans la peau, a Swiss-French co-production by Zoltan Horvath; Celui qui a deux ames (Fabrice Luang-Vija); Parle-moi (Christopher Gautry) and La nuit je dance avec la mort (Vincent Gibaud), the latter three from France, make up the presentations shown at this Spanish Festival and were selected to be presented to the Cuban public.



La Boca Erótica aims to exhibit quality films that show, in a carefree, committed, funny, risky and brave way, relationships marked by sensuality, eroticism, love, seduction, desire, passion, lust, jealousy, conflicts and everything about rapprochement and communication between the sexes, as well as to offer a cross-sectional view of eroticism while questioning its very meaning in a diverse society in order to explain sexuality from a social standpoint and without gender barriers.



Several institutional exhibitions are also part of the FICGibara 2022 program, such as Festival Internacional de Cine Social (FECISO) of Castilla-La Mancha, also from Spain; the Festival de Cinema Itinerante da Língua Portuguesa (FESTÍN) in Portugal; Germany’s Goethe-Institut, and the Mexican TVUNAM.