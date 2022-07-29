Spanish film festival returns to Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) The Spanish film festival will run until August 7 in cinemas in Havana, with the screening of eight films from the Iberian nation's contemporary filmography.



The season opened on Wednesday at the 23 and 12 Movie Theater with the film "Libertad", Clara Roquet's debut feature film, winner of two Goya awards for Best New Director and Best Supporting Actress (Nora Navas).



Other recognized films are also on the program, such as "Alcarras", by Carla Simón, winner of the Golden Bear at the most recent edition of the Berlin Festival, while "Cerdita", by filmmaker Carlota Martinez Pereda, received the award for Best Acting - avant-garde and genre competition at the Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI).



The feature films "Intemperie" (Goya for Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Song) and "Pan de limon con semillas de Amapola" (Goya nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay), both by Benito Zambrano, will also be shown in Havana's movie theaters.



Laura Lopez, cultural counselor of the Spanish embassy, thanked all the people who have made possible the return of good Spanish cinema to Cuba after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



She also mentioned the support of the Cuban ministry of culture, the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC by its Spanish acronym), the Cuban Cinematheque and the Association of Spanish Businessmen in Cuba, among other collaborators, for the holding of this edition.