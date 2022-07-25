Díaz-Canel congratulates Tin Cremata on his Honoris Causa Degree





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on Twitter Carlos Alberto “Tin” Cremata, the director of the children’s theater group La Colmenita (The Little Beehive), to whom the Higher Institute of Arts (ISA) awarded an Honoris Causa degree, and remarked that Cremata’s art, mastery and love for children and for Cuba are an example.



Another message posted by the head of state highlighted [Cuban singer-songwriter] Silvio Rodríguez's words about the pedagogue: “Thank you for your light”.



Upon receiving the honorary title on Thursday, Cremata said that his accomplishments are to a large extent the result of the Cuban people’s work combined with the humanism of the Revolution and thanked Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, whom he called his second father.



Carlos Alberto Cremata Malberti, holder of a degree in Pedagogical Sciences and an Artistic and Theatrical Direction major, founded La Colmenita on February 14, 1990. UNICEF granted the group Goodwill Ambassador Status.