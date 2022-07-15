Emblematic Cuban eastern city resumes International Film Festival





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The 16th edition of the Gibara International Film Festival (FICGibara) will be held August 2 to 6 with a broad multicultural program that prioritizes audiovisual productions.



Sergio Benvenuto Solas, general director of the event, commented at a press conference that this time the festival has a double challenge: to re-emerge after two editions lost due to the epidemiological situation created by Covid-19, and to do it in a complex economic context at world level.



Under the slogan "Back to Cinema", the graphic campaign is in charge of the renowned designer Nelson Ponce, and pays a well-deserved tribute to its founder and to the founding values of the Manifiesto del Cine Pobre (Poor Cinema Manifesto).



As there is no call for entries as in previous editions, this will be a curatorial Festival, based on works in the different categories that will make it possible to set up competitive international exhibitions.



The Festival was founded in 2003 by renowned Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solas, with the concept of focusing on a cinema poor in resources, but rich in aesthetic proposals.



In its current international dimension, it is a proposal for the democratization of audiovisuals through the use of new technologies, and one of its premises is to strengthen the participation of young Cuban and foreign filmmakers in a meeting for alternative, independent and institutional cinema.



