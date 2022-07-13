Mural of Prehistory, a fresco that invites enjoyment





Four kilometers from the town of Viñales and about 30 kilometers from the city of Pinar del Río, the Mural of Prehistory is one of the largest open-air frescoes in the world and a favorite site among Cuban and foreign tourists alike.



Nestled in the Dos Hermanas Valley, the 120-meter-high, 160-meter-wide painting drawn on rocks of karst formation—dating from the Jurassic period—is made up of 12 pieces that show the evolution of life and the geological past of the Viñales Valley, depicted in ammonites, marine reptiles, and huge mammals and human figures.



Various publications have it that it was an idea of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz when he visited the valley with a group of artists, including the Cuban muralist and scientist Leovigildo González, a disciple of Mexican painter Diego Rivera who was tasked with the realization of the initiative.



The Mural invites thousands of people to enjoy the site and its surrounding environment as they sip exquisite piña coladas and cocktails and taste Cuban cuisine in a restaurant at the foot of the Mural.



It is no doubt a place worth “saving” in a selfie, especially in these times of social networks, and in the memory of those who arrive there motivated by the sight of such a singular work of art.