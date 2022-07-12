Cuban writers hold dialogue on racism with US visitors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuban writers Zuleica Romay, David Lopez and Nancy Morejon exchanged views on the state of raciality and the contributions to the formation of nationality and nationhood in Cuba with the U.S. delegation visiting the country on Monday at Casa de las Americas.



Through the panel Cuba and its negritude. Racism and anti-racism. Influences in social and cultural life, the group led by journalist Andy Shallal learned about the experiences not only of three intellectuals of Cuban literature, but also of people whose family background evokes memories of the slavery that Cuba suffered for four centuries.



Zuleica Romay Guerra explained to visitors that the abolition of slavery in the Caribbean nation was a gradual process that was achieved in 1886 and left psychological sequels in those who suffered first-hand its effects.



She said that the 1959 Revolution gave Cubans, and specifically the black population, a dignified and respectable life that, although it was an extensive middle class, had an important participation in the social processes developed in the national territory, to which they incorporated the pride for the history of their ancestors.



Cuban writer assured that Cuba is living a crucial moment of reactivation because it is necessary to review all the policies of the Revolution to strengthen them and individualize them according to the situations that the various sectors of society are going through.



During the exchange, the U.S. delegation obtained information on the Science, Conscience and Patience project, led by poet and lawyer David Lopez, and presented the poetry book Madrigal para un príncipe negro(Madrigal for a black prince), by Nancy Morejon, works that from different perspectives exalt the values of black culture for national and regional history.