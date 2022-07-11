Díaz-Canel praises works of Cuban poet Nicolás Guillén





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez used his Twitter account to praise the works of poet Nicolas Guillen on the 120th anniversary of his birth and to quote verses of some of his poems, including Motivos de Son and Sóngoro cosongo, which he described as eternal.



Born in the province of Camagüey on July 10, 1902, Nicolás Guillén was a poet, journalist and political activist of African descent who centered his work on negrismo and the processes of miscegenation and transculturation, which he referred to as "Cuban color".



In April 1930, Guillén wrote Motivos de son, which had a major impact and enjoyed widespread acceptance in Cuba, to the point that its text was set to music by various composers.