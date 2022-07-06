Remembering Fidel's thoughts on cultural colonization





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) During a workshop on cultural decolonization held in Havana’s Casa de las Américas, René González Barrios, director of the Fidel Castro Center, said that the Cuban Revolution is duty-bound to study the Commander in Chief’s thoughts about the use of culture as the best weapon of national identity.



“In these times of media warfare and attempts to erase the memory of the peoples, we must bear in mind his farsighted ideas more than ever before,” he stressed. “The anti-colonial struggle that always characterized Fidel's political thoughts materialized from the early days of the Revolution with the Literacy Campaign, as were Cuba’s National Printing House and Casa de las Americas itself, to provide our people with tools to defend themselves from a colonization mechanism that was particularly effective in our country in those years.”



González Barrios also recalled Cuba’s support of national liberation movements in Africa in the 1960s as part of Fidel's constant struggle against colonialism and its consequences for sister countries like Angola and Namibia and pointed out his warnings about the need to fight Imperialism’s threats of colonization through culture, its main tool of hegemonic power at global level, he added.



The workshop was chaired by Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Americas, and attended by Vijay Prashad, executive director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, and Manolo de los Santos, founder of The People's Forum project.