Eastern Cuban province to host Aquafest Electronic Music Festival





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) The 5th edition of the Aquafest Electronic Music Festival will be held in the province of Holguin July 8-10 with the presence of national and international DJ producers.



The event will feature guests from Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, as well as Charley Zuma, Akokan, Jeffrey Lewis and Quantum Project, and DJs from Belgium, France and Mexico, in an online format, organizer Alexei Parra (Alexei Music) told Cuban News Agency.



Aquafest is an excellent opportunity to promote new talents, in addition to cultivating the public from one of the most prominent provinces in this genre, said Alexei Music, who will premiere a remix of his album "Contaminacion Electronica" (Electronic Pollution).



Founded in 2018, as the opening space for the summer in Holguin, the Aquafest Electronic Music Festival stands out among the events of the genre in the country that, even with its few editions, gathers several artistic expressions in its programming, such as dance, represented by break dance, graffiti and photography.



This Festival, which emerged to promote young talent and unite DJ producers from Cuba and elsewhere, is sponsored by the National Laboratory of Electronic Music, the Provincial Directorate of Culture, the Faustino Oramas Music and Entertainment Company, the Hermanos Saiz Association and the Palmares S.A. Extrahotel Company.