Renowned Cuban Intellectual Esteban Morales Passes Away





Havana, May 18 (ACN) Esteban Morales Dominguez, renowned Cuban political analyst, economist and professor passed away Wednesday at 79 from a heart attack.



Morales left an outstanding work related to his studies about US-Cuba relations, which included books like Cuba-United States: a history of critique, from confrontation to normalization attempts; the US Policy of Cuba, this latter one in collaboration with author Elier Ramirez.

One of Morales’ most important books was the one entitled Challenges to the Racial Issue in Cuba, published in 2007.



As a scholar, Morales was linked to the University of Havana, where first studied Economy; here he was a professor and became the dean of the Arts Faculty; he was also director and founder of the Center for Studies on the United States.



Morales’ works have been granted prices by the University of Havana, the Cuban Academy of Sciences, and international entities.



The outstanding scholar usually collaborated with different national and international media outlets about issues of Cuban reality.