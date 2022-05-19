Havana International Book Fair Reaches Eastern Cuban Provinces





Havana, May 18 (ACN) Havana’s International Book Fair, the largest cultural event in Cuba, which opened April 20 in the Cuban capital is now taking its book offer to readers in eastern section fo the island.



Over 64 thousand new books will be on sale at the fair’s stands May 26-29 in eastern Santiago de Cuba city, including literature and painting works by local authors and artists.



The event will be hosted by the main cultural centers in the city along with the deployment of stands in major thoroughfares, though the book fair will also travel to several municipalities of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, according to local authorities.



The book fair, which has Mexico as guest country, will also travel to Granma province in the east of the island where organizers announced a program with 191 literary, academic, artistic and scientific activities.



Over 135 thousand copies of 900 new books will be at hand during the event, which will take place in the surroundings of the Revolution Square in the city of Bayamo, said Ruben Remon, provincial book director in Granma.