Cuba celebrates International Museum Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) “Congratulations to those who contribute one way or another to the functioning of museums in Cuba,” Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz wrote today on Twitter on the occasion International Museum Day.



In his tweet, Marrero Cruz acknowledged that Cuba celebrates the date as the National Assembly of People's Power meets to approve the General Act for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage.



International Museum Day has been celebrated every year since 1977 to raise public awareness on the role these institutions play in cultural exchange and development and in the promotion of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.



The theme for 2022 is "The Power of Museums", based on the idea that museums have the power to transform the world, as they teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas, two necessary steps to build a better future.