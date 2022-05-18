Cuba's oldest international theater event begins







MATANZAS, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The oldest active international event of Cuban theater began its program of performances, learning opportunities and twinning events under a new name, FESTITIM, or Festitaller Internacional de Títeres de Matanzas (International Festival/Workshop of Puppeteering), which includes workshops for professionals and amateurs, theoretical talks, keynote lectures and world premieres and is attended by performers from Mexico, Dominican Republic, Czech Republic, Canada, Puerto Rico and the host Cuba.



For the first time, the FESTITIM awards will be granted in the categories of show, performance, music and design as achievements that highlight the national identity of our countries and regions in the Americas.



The troupe Teatro Tuyo offered the premiere of the play CLOWNPUERTA, chosen for the opening because it represents the diversity that distinguishes contemporary puppeteering.



The International Puppet Workshop of Matanzas (TITIM) makes a comeback this year as Festitaller, a new name that reflects the essence of this biennial event as both a party and a laboratory.