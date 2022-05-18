Cubadisco 2022 international festival kicked off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Cuba Vive gala, featuring Cuban pianist Nachito Herrera, opened the Cubadisco 2022 International Music Festival in Havana.



According to the musician, this was a concert that celebrated life and music, which is a universal language.



It was accompanied by Habana Jazz, the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Enrique Perez Mesa; Digna Guerra and the National Choir and the Jazz Band of the Amadeo Roldan Center.



It also featured the outstanding participation of American violinist Karen Brets, whom Nachito Herrera described as one of the most influential women in jazz worldwide.



During the presentation, homage was also paid to Cuban music greats such as Maria Teresa Vera and Silvio Rodriguez through the voice of Adonis Puentes.



The closing of the event came at the musical highlight of Buena Fe with a tribute to Cuban doctors and health personnel.