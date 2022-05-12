Coming soon: 5th European Film Festival in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The fifth European Film Festival in Cuba will screen 26 films from 24 countries of the so-called Old Continent from May 18 to 29 in this city.



Most of the films included in the program have been provided through the project "Support to EU Film Festivals", initiated by the European Union and implemented by Cineuropa.org, Institut français and Goethe-Institut.



In the presence of Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa and Fernando Figueirinhas, ambassadors of the European Union and Portugal, respectively, it was reported that the Festival will also feature important collateral events, including the exhibition "Restored Classics of European Cinema II"

featuring 15 silkscreen posters made by young Cuban designers, movie soundtrack concerts and, for the first time, a Film Production Course/Workshop given by Cineuropa general director Valerio Caruso, the Spanish filmmaker and screenwriter Alexia Muiños and the Italian producer and actor Carlos D'Ursi.



Organized by the European Union delegation in Cuba and the embassies of EU member states together with the Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), Cinemateca de Cuba, the Office of the Historian of the City and Palacio del Segundo Cabo, the Festival will schedule

contemporary movies, including some award-winners in San Sebastian and others nominated for the Cesar Award of the French Film Academy. The prevailing topics will be migration and other social issues, and the first screening will show My Brother Chases Dinosaurs, an Italian/Spanish co-production and director Stefano Cipani's first feature film.