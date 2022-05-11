Central Cuba hosts Colloquium Voces de la República





Sancti Spíritus, May 11 (ACN) The National Colloquium Voces de la República (Voices of the Republic), which this city has organized every year for two decades, starts today after a two-year interruption caused by COVID-19.



Juan Eduardo Bernal Echemendía, president of the José Martí Cultural Society’s chapter in the province of Sancti Spíritus, said that Doctor of Science Francisca López Civeira’s keynote lecture La Universidad cubana como germen del liderazgo politico desde 1923 hasta 1958 (The Cuban university as the seed of political leadership from 1923 to 1958) will mark the beginning of the meeting, which also includes 34 papers by prominent researchers, historians and other professionals in the field of culture from throughout Cuba on topics related to historical events that took place in Cuba during the 20th century and different moments of the last century in Cuba and to cultural development at regional level in the so-called Republican or neo-colonial period.



Voces… also features the exhibition Faustino, soldado de la Revolución, dedicated to the Rebel Army Commander Faustino Pérez Hernández, and a tribute to the Parranda Típica Espirituana on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.



Traditionally, the conference studies the 1902-1958 period and the characteristics and personalities that marked the Republic, with the main goal of discussing major issues of that period in the life of the Cuban nation.