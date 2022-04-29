Cuban audiovisual Festival to be held in May in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) The IMAGO 2022 Festival, organized by the School of Audiovisual Media Arts (FAMCA by its Spanish acronym), part of the University of the Arts (ISA by its Spanish acronym), will return from May 19 to 22.



It will be held at the Pabellon Cuba in Havana, and the event will include not only the audiovisual competition section that characterizes it, but also theoretical events, panels and master lectures.



Within the competition, the jury will award prizes in the different genres and categories of fiction, documentary, animation, video clip, spot/trailer, radio program, script and one-minute short film.



Awards will also be given for the different specialties: direction, production, photography, editing and sound.



One of the most important activities of IMAGO 2022 will be the Produciendo.cu Theoretical Event, thus becoming the first meeting of audiovisual producers, with panels that will address topics on the transformation of audiovisual production in Cuba and the experience of the Cuban Film Development Fund.



IMAGO is positioned within the Cuban audiovisual scene as the festival that promotes the work of filmmakers from the university community.